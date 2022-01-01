Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $797,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,037,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 72,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 209,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,751. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.91 and a beta of 2.53.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

