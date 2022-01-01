Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

