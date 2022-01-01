Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $217.10. The company had a trading volume of 65,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,018. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

