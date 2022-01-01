VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.70. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 55,443 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

