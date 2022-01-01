Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

VOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

