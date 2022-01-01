W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $518.24 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

