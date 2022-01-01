Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 1,423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

