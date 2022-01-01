Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Webster Financial worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

