Welch Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $297.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.48.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.