Welch Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $56.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

