Welch Group LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 562.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

