Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

NYSE WELL opened at $85.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average is $84.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 53.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.