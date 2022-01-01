Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 68,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 22.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

NYSE MNP opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.