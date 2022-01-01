Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI) shot up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 25,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 34,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.12. The stock has a market cap of C$10.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95.

Get Western Investment Company of Canada alerts:

Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.67 million for the quarter.

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive glass service company in Canada. It provides repair and replacement of windshields, side windows, side mirrors, rear windows, and sun roofs; and wholesale of aftermarket glass parts and materials. The company also operates as a specialty retailer, which imports and sells household products through a marketing channel in North America; provides commercial, property, accident and sickness, boiler and machinery, marine, and automobile liability insurance services; and produces and distributes butter and ice cream products, and ice cream cones through grocery retail and food service network in Western Canada, as well as through two distribution facilities in Edmonton and Kelowna.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Investment Company of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.