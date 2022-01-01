White Pine Investment CO Sells 297 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,978 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $70.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

