White Pine Investment CO Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.64. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

