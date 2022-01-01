Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 17.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITIC stock opened at $197.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.80 and a 200-day moving average of $191.52. The company has a market cap of $373.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $248.00.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 29.08%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $18.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.39%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

