Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $116,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $51.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -10.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

