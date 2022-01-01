Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.38

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.38 and traded as low as $15.89. Woodside Petroleum shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 21,555 shares traded.

Separately, CLSA raised Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodside Petroleum stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

