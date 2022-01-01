World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $245.40 and last traded at $245.40. Approximately 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.28.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Acceptance news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total value of $161,177.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $3,188,285 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

