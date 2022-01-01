Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 5.5% This Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.81 billion and $826.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $515.88 or 0.01097985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.50 or 0.07854715 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00074432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,959.38 or 0.99946458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,444,711 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

