Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $531.98

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 531.98 ($7.15) and traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.93). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.86), with a volume of 14,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 533.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 528.36. The company has a market capitalization of £117.73 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

