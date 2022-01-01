Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,801 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $19,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of XHR opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

