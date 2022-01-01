XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000169 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 2,145,798,854% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

