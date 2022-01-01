Xponance Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of -262.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

