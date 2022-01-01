Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

PLD opened at $168.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The stock has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

