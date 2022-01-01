Xponance Inc. Sells 1,448 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 878.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 199,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $159.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

