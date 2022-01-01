Xponance Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $117.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

