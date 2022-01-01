Xponance Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,810 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,571,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,458,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 745,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,142,000 after buying an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGN stock opened at $631.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The stock has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.01 and its 200 day moving average is $611.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total transaction of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

