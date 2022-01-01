Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Shares Down 4.7%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.44. Approximately 9,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,059,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

YELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Yellow alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $645.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.08.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yellow news, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Yellow by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth $174,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Yellow by 180.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 174,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yellow during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yellow by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 408,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.