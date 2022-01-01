YF Link (YFL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.01 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 31st. YF Link has a market cap of $9.01 million and $470,084.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YF Link has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $174.86 or 0.00373457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007059 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

