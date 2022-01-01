Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $435.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.52 million. FirstCash reported sales of $392.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

FCFS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,872. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in FirstCash by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

