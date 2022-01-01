Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

In other news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,219,000 after buying an additional 1,385,921 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,144,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,835,000 after buying an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 732,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

