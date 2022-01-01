Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.36). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $74.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

