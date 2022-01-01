Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 18th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $2,612,532.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $440,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE REPX opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.06. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $79.20.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

