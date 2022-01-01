Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.22 Million

Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will report sales of $58.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.60 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $204.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.01 million, with estimates ranging from $236.12 million to $249.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCMD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The stock had a trading volume of 263,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,024. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $377.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

