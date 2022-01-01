Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director James Donald Bennett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

