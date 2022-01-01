Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,261. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.36%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

