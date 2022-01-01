Zacks: Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.66. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $881.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

