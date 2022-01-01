Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.88. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 665,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 101.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

VNO stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.32. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

