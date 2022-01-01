Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith is poised to benefit from robust demand for products, supported by its strong retail and direct-to-consumer sales channel and pricing actions. The company’s healthy liquidity position and dedicated capital deployment strategies add to its strength. It is rewarding shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. For 2021, it expects revenues to grow 20-21% year over year. In the past six months, its shares have outperformed the industry. A. O. Smith’s solid position in the replacement market, which accounts for 85% of the North American segment, is a long-term growth driver. High costs and expenses, including the cost of sales and operating expenses, might affect its margins and profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance. High capital expenditure might adversely impact its short-term liquidity.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NYSE AOS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

