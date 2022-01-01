Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

