Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.95. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 97,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

