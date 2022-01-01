Zacks Investment Research Downgrades InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) to Sell

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

INNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $23,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 84.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 355,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

