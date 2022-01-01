Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Isabella Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Isabella Bank stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

