Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Hold

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $181.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.97. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $142.63 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.01 and its 200-day moving average is $171.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 603,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after buying an additional 33,436 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $12,917,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 86.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after buying an additional 29,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.