Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.00.

PEN opened at $287.32 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.35 and a 200 day moving average of $267.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,549,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth approximately $102,654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after buying an additional 194,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Penumbra by 548.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after buying an additional 188,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter worth approximately $23,603,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after buying an additional 75,687 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

