Zacks Investment Research Lowers Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from improving demand for its products and solutions along with healthy cross-selling actions and growth investments. Acquisitions and shareholder-friendly policies are also likely to be beneficial. In January 2021, the company hiked its quarterly dividend rate by 3.1%. For fiscal 2022, Applied Industrial predicts year-over-year organic sales growth of 7-9% and total revenue growth of 8-10%. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023. However, supply-chain issues in the industrial sector, and inflation in raw material and other costs remain concerning. High tax rates (22-23% predicted for fiscal 2022 and 18.2% recorded in fiscal 2021) and debts might add to woes.”

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $109.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

