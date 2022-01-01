Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

AMBP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

