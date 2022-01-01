Zacks Investment Research Lowers Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.